BAKU May 25 Azerbaijan's state energy company
SOCAR, once a lavish spender on projects ranging from new
hospitals to the Eurovision song contest, has closed several
offices abroad to curb spending as oil prices slump, its
president said on Wednesday.
Oil-rich Azerbaijan's economy and currency, the manat
, have come under intense pressure from sliding oil prices
and ratings agency Fitch downgraded SOCAR on Feb. 29 to 'BB+'
with a negative outlook.
The country's parliament in February revised its 2016 state
budget to base it on an average oil price of $25 per barrel,
down from original forecasts based on a price of $50.
"The fall in oil prices has led to a reduction in the number
of SOCAR structures," SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told
reporters on Wednesday, adding operations had been transferred
to the central office in the Azeri capital Baku and other
SOCAR-owned companies.
German, Belgian and Swiss offices had closed, he said.
SOCAR used to spend its oil income lavishly during the good
times. It was building schools and hospitals, and was the main
sponsor of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012, held in Baku, as
well as the inaugural European Games last year.
But the sharp decline in oil prices prompted it to cut
spending on transport, communication, some sponsorship projects
as well as conferences this year. It also put on hold an
ambitious petrochemical project earlier this year.
SOCAR officials say reducing spending will help the company
save about 400 million manats ($267 million) over three years.
"We are working on projects aimed at optimisation of our
business ... that will help us to save about 400 million manats
in 2016 and the next two years," SOCAR Vice-President Suleiman
Gasymov told Reuters.
Ernst & Young was consulting SOCAR, he added.
The fact that some of SOCAR's assets are in U.S. dollars
helped the company avoid losses totalling more than one billion
manats, Gasymov said.
SOCAR officials said if oil prices fall below $35 per barrel
from about $44 now, the company would be forced to "tighten
belts" further.
($1=1.5 manats)
(Editing by Alexandra Hudson)