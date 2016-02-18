BAKU Feb 18 Azerbaijan's state oil company
SOCAR has put on hold an ambitious petrochemical project due to
a plunge in oil prices, but will invest $1.3 billion to upgrade
its existing refinery and chemical facilities, a senior SOCAR
executive said.
SOCAR had planned to build the petrochemical complex, aiming
to process oil and gas, at Sangachal, 60 km (37 miles) south of
the capital Baku.
Investments in the project, which drew interest from several
foreign companies including Japan's Mitsui, were
estimated at $17 billion initially but later revised to $8.5
billion after the exclusion of a refinery from its
configuration.
"We can say that active work on the OGPC (Oil, Gas,
Petrochemical Complex) project has been temporarily frozen,"
SOCAR Vice President Tofig Gahramanov told Reuters in an
interview.
He said SOCAR was still in talks with Mitsui on its future
participation in the project - "as an investor and a partner".
Azerbaijan's economy and currency, the manat, have
come under intense pressure from sliding oil prices. Ratings
agency S&P cut the country's credit rating to "junk" status
earlier this year.
Gahramanov said SOCAR would most likely return to the
petrochemical project if crude prices bounced back, but
meanwhile would overhaul its aging oil refinery in Baku as well
as facilities of chemicals firm Azerikimya Production Union.
"This project is estimated to be worth $1.3 billion and is
financed from the state budget," Gahramanov said.
He said the completion of the project was expected in
several phases within four years, and there could be temporary
shutdowns at the existing refinery during this period.
"Once completed, the oil refinery's annual capacity will
rise to 7.5 million tonnes of crude oil from 6 million tonnes,"
he said.
Seven or eight new units will be installed at the refinery
after renovation, he said.
