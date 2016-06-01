BAKU, June 1 Azerbaijan state energy company SOCAR is interested in buying Austrian oil group OMV's Turkish subsidiary, a SOCAR official said on Wednesday.

OMV said in February that it was putting Turkish fuel products distribution and lubricants company OMV Petrol Ofisi AS up for sale as part of its strategy to dispose of non-core assets.

"SOCAR has an interest in this deal. We are waiting for the company to submit information on these assets," Zaur Gakhramanov, the head of SOCAR Turkey Enerji, told journalists.

OMV Petrol Ofisi had been expected to release information on the sale in June, but had postponed it until September, he said.

Chinese and Japanese companies have also expressed interest in buying OMV Petrol Ofisi. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Susan Fenton)