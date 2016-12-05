BAKU Dec 5 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ
plans to increase the proportion of public and private equities
in its investment portfolio, the fund's deputy CEO said on
Monday, as it further diversifies its assets.
The $35 billion fund of the oil-rich country holds the
proceeds from oil contracts, oil and gas sales, transit fees and
other revenue, and uses its investment proceeds to help pay for
social spending and infrastructure projects.
SOFAZ submitted a proposal to the supervisory board to
increase its investment in public and private equities by up to
25 percent in its portfolio, Israfil Mammadov said.
"It will be done step-by-step at the expense of fixed
income," Mammadov said in an e-mailed answer to Reuters.
He said any risks related to investment in equities "could
bring some volatility over the short-term but over longer term
this strategy should earn higher returns because of risk-return
trade-off."
SOFAZ has also been investing directly in real estate since
2012 by acquiring prime commercial properties in gateway cities
in Europe and Asia Pacific.
The fund has since 2015 invested in real estate funds
managed by investment firms including Blackstone, Starwood,
Prudential Global Investment Management and AXA Investment
Management.
"The aim of these investments is to enhance returns and
reduce volatility by achieving greater diversification both
geographically, but also within various real estate asset
classes," Mammadov said.
Mammadov said no changes were expected in the fund's foreign
currency portfolio, keeping the share of the U.S. dollar at 50
percent, the euro at 35 percent, the pound at 5 percent and
other currencies at 10 percent.
He said the fund also had no plans to sell its assets in
Russia, where it owns a multi-use commercial property located in
central Moscow and is a shareholder in VTB bank.
"Our investment are not speculative and have long-term
goals," Mammadov said.
