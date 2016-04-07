BRIEF-Ranger Energy Services files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Ranger Energy Services Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million
BAKU, April 7 Azerbaijan's state-run oil fund Sofaz said it sold $50 million on the foreign exchange market on Thursday to support the national manat currency. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Anant Asavabhokhin to resign as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: