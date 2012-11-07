BAKU Nov 7 BP, Statoil and Total have acquired a combined 29 percent stake from Azeri state energy company SOCAR in Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP), a BP-Azerbaijan spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"SOCAR confirmed its invitation to BP to participate in TANAP, and BP will have a 12 percent stake, the same stake will go to Statoil, while Total will get 5 percent," Tamam Bayatly told Reuters.

She didn't reveal the financial details of the deal.

Turkey has a 20 percent stake in TANAP, which will take Azeri gas to Turkey and to other markets in Europe, while Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR holds 80 percent. SOCAR offered BP, Statoil and Total to buy 29 percent of the total from its stake in September.

Construction of the TANAP pipeline, which will be built from the Turkish-Georgian border to Turkey's border with Europe, is expected to start at the end of 2013 and the project's first phase is seen ready at the end of 2017 or early 2018.