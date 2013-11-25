(Corrects first paragraph to show arrests were last year, not
BAKU Nov 25 An Azerbaijan court sentenced three
members of a group it said was linked to al Qaeda to life in
prison and 26 others to shorter jail terms after convicting them
of plotting attacks on President Ilham Aliyev and other targets
last year.
The 29 defendants were arrested in April 2012, a month
before the capital Baku hosted the Eurovision Song Contest. They
were convicted of plotting attacks on Aliyev and targets
including police, hotels and government buildings.
The secular government has said it is determined to stem
what it sees as a strong threat from Islamist militants. Critics
say the threat is overstated as a way of tightening control.
The Security Ministry said at the time that members of the
group had been trained in countries including Iran, Syria and
Pakistan, and that some had fought against NATO troops in
Afghanistan.
It said the group's alleged leader, identified as Azeri
citizen Vugar Padarov, was killed when he resisted arrest.
Most of Azerbaijan's 9 million people are Shi'ite Muslim,
but the government is secular and the former Soviet republic has
close ties with both the United States and Russia.
Positioned between Iran, Russia and Turkey, Azerbaijan sells
oil and gas to the West from reserves in the Caspian Sea.
In 2011 it jailed 17 members of another group it said was
linked to al Qaeda to jail terms of between five years and life.
