By Nailia Bagirova
| BAKU, July 29
BAKU, July 29 Azerbaijan closed an independent
television station on Friday that planned to air an interview
with Fethullah Gulen, the Muslim cleric whom Turkey accuses of
orchestrating a failed coup attempt earlier this month.
Azerbaijan has close ties with Turkey and Ankara has
consistently supported Baku in a conflict with Armenian-backed
separatists over its breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The Azeri court of appeal revoked the license of ANS
television station based on a lawsuit filed by the National
Television and Radio Council (NTRC). The law allows authorities
to close media deemed to be broadcasting extremist propaganda or
discriminating on ethnic grounds, amongst other offences.
"ANS took a position that contradicted the strategic
partnership between the Azeri and Turkish people by offering
support to Fethullah Gulen and his supporters, who organised the
bloody events that led to multiple deaths," NTRC said in a
statement.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said his former ally
Gulen, who has a wide following in Turkey, masterminded the July
15 coup attempt and headed a network within the army, police,
judiciary, civil service, media and the education sector to
control the state.
Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United
States since 1999, denies the accusations and says the coup may
have been orchestrated by Erdogan himself.
An ANS correspondent in Washington recorded an interview
with Gulen shortly after the events in Turkey, but it has not
been broadcast.
ANS TV is owned by three Azeri businessmen and is widely
seen as independent in the oil-rich country, where President
Ilham Aliyev is accused by opponents of muzzling dissent and
jailing his critics.
Baku says the country - a mainly Muslim former Soviet
republic of 9 million people whose language is close to Turkish
- enjoys full freedom of speech and a lively opposition media.
Representatives for the station said the court's decision
was undemocratic and they planned to file an appeal.
"ANS was the only TV channel which did not belong to any
oligarch in the country," Azer Gasymov, an independent analyst,
told Reuters.
"The channel's closure could be assessed as a political
order as there is no evidence that it has any links to Fethullah
Gulen."
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Tom
Heneghan)