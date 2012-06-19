BAKU, June 19 Azerbaijan warned Turkmenistan to
stop energy exploration at an offshore field in a fresh case of
territorial disputes over the oil and gas rich Caspian Sea that
is bordered by five states.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry summoned Turkmen ambassador
Toyly Komekov to the Azeri Foreign Ministry and handed the envoy
a protest note over exploration works at the Kyapaz field, the
ministry said in a statement.
Kyapaz is an undeveloped field discovered by Soviet
geologists, unlike another disputed field, Chirag, which is part
of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli project operated by BP and
pumps 74,000 barrels per day to the Black Sea for export to the
Mediterranean.
"Turkmenistan's illegal activities are unacceptable and
Azerbaijan preserves the right to take appropriate measures to
defend its sovereign rights in the Caspian," the ministry said.
Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that on
June 16 it had strongly protested against Baku's attempts to
stop scientific work carried by a civilian ship in the sector of
the Caspian Sea, which "does not belong to Azerbaijan."
"The Turkmen side will implement adequate actions, if such
provocations continue," the Turkmen ministry said.
Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have long disputed the ownership
of several Caspian oil and gas fields such as Kyapaz, called
Serdar by Turkmenistan, and Chirag, which Ashgabat refers to as
Osman.
Baku said exploration at the disputed field before a
resolution of the dispute violated an agreement signed by the
two countries in 2008.
Of the five Caspian states, only Russia, Kazakhstan and
Azerbaijan have agreed on the borders of their respective
sectors since the fall of the Soviet Union.