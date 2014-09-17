GENEVA, Sept 17 A United Nations human rights
team looking into complaints of torture in Azerbaijan said on
Wednesday it had cut short its investigations because it had
been stopped from visiting some government detention centres.
In a statement issued in Geneva, the five-person group said
the action by the authorities in the former Soviet republic had
come despite assurances that the team would have unrestricted
access to all places where prisoners were held.
The team, all independent experts from the U.N.'s
Sub-Committee on Prevention of Torture, said they had also been
barred from completing work at some sites to which they had been
initially admitted.
They had therefore concluded that the integrity of their
visit, due to have run from September 8 to 17 "had been
compromised to such an extent that it had to be suspended." They
cut short their programme last Sunday.
Azerbaijan, whose president since 2003 Ilham Aliyev is the
son of the energy rich country's long-time strongman under
Soviet rule, is accused by human rights campaigners of
persecuting opponents and suppressing dissent.
Its leaders are courted by Western countries and their
energy firms as an alternative to Russia in supplying oil and
gas from the Caspian Sea to Europe. The Azerbaijani government
denies it violates human rights accords.
In August, Amnesty International said rights activists
seized in a new wave of arrests had fallen victim to tough new
laws strictly limiting the operations of civil society groups
campaigning for freedom of expression.
The statement from the U.N. torture team, headed by
Maldivian jurist Aisha Shujune Mohammad, gave no details of the
prisoners or the jails it had hoped to visit. Officials in
Geneva said they preferred to keep their work confidential.
But the statement said the limits placed on their
investigations amounted to a serious breach of the country's
obligations under a 2002 U.N. agreement allowing for unhindered
visits by expert teams from the sub-committee.
(Reported by Robert Evans; editing by Ralph Boulton)