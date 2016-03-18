MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
BAKU, March 18 Spending by Azerbaijan's state oil fund Sofaz in 2016 is forecast at 10.7 billion manats ($6.7 billion), while its revenues at 4.6 billion manats, according to a decree on amendments to the state budget published on the presidential website on Friday.
($1 = 1.5971 Azeri manats)
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ZURICH, May 21 Agreement on a European tax on financial transactions is within reach as more countries sign up for the plan and the new French government gives it a final review, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Sunday.