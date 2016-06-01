BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
BAKU, June 1 The World Bank is ready to issue a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan to help it finance the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) pipeline project, a Baku-based World Bank official said on Wednesday.
"Azerbaijan has asked the World Bank for a loan to finance its share of the SGC and the bank has expressed readiness to allocate for this purpose $500 million," the official said.
The Southern Gas Corridor consists of a chain of pipelines which will transport gas from the Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan to European markets. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources