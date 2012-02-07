DUBAI Feb 7 Exports of Azeri gas from the
Shah Deniz platform stopped late on Monday after a technical
problem, but production at the field is expected to resume late
Tuesday, a spokeswoman for operator BP said.
Flows of gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey were stopped on
Tuesday, curbing supply to Turkey as it faces pressure to meet
high winter demand.
"During planned maintenance work on a power system at the
Shah Deniz platform a malfunction occurred which triggered the
automatic shutdown of the platform," the spokeswoman said.
"We did suspend gas exports from the terminal at around the
same time yesterday. The platform will be restarted as soon as
the maintenace activities are complete which is planned for this
evening."