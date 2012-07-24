* Azeri state oil company not available to comment
* No update on when official decision to be announced
* European Commission says does not favour any one pipeline
(Adds analyst comment, final paragraph)
By Francesco Guarascio
BAKU, July 24 Azerbaijan's best bet for piping
natural gas to western Europe from the Caspian Sea is the
Nabucco West project, Industry and Energy Minister Natik Aliyev
said on Tuesday ahead of a formal decision.
Aliyev's comment is not an official decision, but comes as
the government is preparing to decide between Nabucco West or
the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which would take a southern
route into Italy.
Nabucco West would take a northern route from the
Turkish-Bulgarian border to Baumgarten, Austria.
"I consider that Nabucco West is the best option from all
points of view," Aliyev told reporters.
"It has a big capacity, big diameter, and it gives us the
opportunity to deliver gas to east and central Europe. It's a
more reliable market for Azeri gas."
State oil company SOCAR was not immediately available for
comment.
Nabucco West and TAP were shortlisted earlier this year by
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II consortium, led by BP Plc and
Statoil.
PROJECT NEUTRAL
The European Commission says it welcomes progress towards
diversifying the EU's supplies away from heavy reliance on
Russian gas through a route it calls the Southern Corridor.
It says it does not favour one project or route over another
as long as it carries Azeri gas.
"The Commission's position on the Southern Corridor is
consistently independent of pipeline options, establishing
criteria for success, not mandating one pipeline or another,"
Commission spokeswoman Marlene Holzner said in an emailed
comment.
Azeri gas fields are the most developed new non-Russian
sources of natural gas that can be pumped to the European Union
through pipelines.
The gas would first move through Turkey before taking either
TAP's southern route or the Nabucco West path into Austria.
TAP, whose partners are Statoil, Swiss EGL and
Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas, was not immediately available
to comment.
In the past it has said it is well-placed to fulfil the EU's
criterion of ensuring reliable supply. It also said it could
ease the financial problems of Greece and Italy -- nations it
would travel through, by providing hundreds of jobs.
BP operates the Shah Deniz II gas field, which is thought to
contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas.
BP holds a 25.5 percent stake, as does Statoil. The
rest is divided between Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR,
Russia's LUKOIL, NICO, Total SA and TPAO.
Nabucco's six shareholders are Austria's OMV AG,
Germany's RWE AG, Hungary's MOL through its
gas pipeline operator FGSZ, Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and
Romania's Transgaz.
"Azeri's preference for Nabucco West is obvious. The
scale-ability of the project could enable additional Azeri gas
to be easily monetised," said Massimo Di Odoardo, principal
analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Additional reporting by Oleg
Vukmanovic in London; Writing by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Rex
Merrifield, Jason Neely and Tim Dobbyn)