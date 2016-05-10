UPDATE 2-Soccer-Europa League run brightens Man Utd's financial outlook
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
May 10 Azia Co Ltd :
* Says it to distribute 36,700 shares of its treasury common stock at 2,667 yen per share via private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan
* Says it to raise 97.9 million yen in total via private placement
* Says placement date is May 26
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/T0lVCf
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, May 16 A group that took credit for leaking NSA cyber spying tools - including ones used in the WannaCry global ransomware attack - has said it plans to sell code that can be used to hack into the world's most used computers, software and phones.