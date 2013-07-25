MILAN, July 25 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday it had agreed to buy smaller rival Augustus Opus SIM, which specialises in managing assets of wealthy individuals, in a two-steps deal.

Azimut will initially buy 51 percent of Augustus, whose assets under management exceed 800 million euros ($1.06 billion), for 10 million euros and raise the stake to 100 percent after six years, it said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Azimut said its first-half net profit was 78 million euros, broadly unchanged from 79 million euros a year ago, while revenues rose to 227 million euros from 214 million euros.

Azimut CEO Pietro Giuliani said he was cautiously optimistic the company's results would grow in the coming months. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)