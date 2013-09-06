BRIEF-Comcast planning online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg
* Comcast said to plan online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oZOtT5 Further company coverage:
MILAN, Sept 6 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Friday it signed a joint venture agreement with Brazil's Legan Administracao de Recursos for a partnership in Brazil.
Azimut, through AZ International Holdings S.A., will purchase from its existing shareholders 50 percent of a Brazilian holding company controlling the entire equity capital of Legan for about 3 million euros, it said.
It will also entail the subscription of a capital increase of around 2.5 million euros to finance the business plan.

April 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a crackdown on alleged stock promotion schemes in which writers were secretly paid to post hundreds of bullish articles about public companies on financial websites.