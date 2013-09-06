MILAN, Sept 6 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Friday it signed a joint venture agreement with Brazil's Legan Administracao de Recursos for a partnership in Brazil.

Azimut, through AZ International Holdings S.A., will purchase from its existing shareholders 50 percent of a Brazilian holding company controlling the entire equity capital of Legan for about 3 million euros, it said.

It will also entail the subscription of a capital increase of around 2.5 million euros to finance the business plan.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)