Jan 9 Azimut Holding SpA
* Through one of its Brazilian joint ventures (JVs), AZ
FuturaInvest, signed agreement to acquire 50 percent of LFI
Investimentos Ltda (LFI)
* LFI is an independent wealth management company based in
Sao Paulo, founded in 2009
* Transaction purchase price of about 8.5 million Brazilian
reais ($3.19 million) (around 2.65 million euros) to be paid to
LFI founders in four tranches during next five years
($1 = 0.8472 euros)
($1 = 2.6631 Brazilian reais)
