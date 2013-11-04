MILAN Nov 4 Italian asset manager Azimut
expects to end the year with net profit between 100
million and 160 million euros ($215.80 million), its chief
executive said on Monday.
"Last year we posted (net earnings of) 160 million euros.
This year it will depend on the financial markets whether we
will be at 160 million or less," Piero Giuliani said on the
sidelines of a conference.
He said net profit in any case would be more than 100
million euros.
Giuliani said October net inflows would be "well above 300
million euros", with assets under management above 22 billion
euros.
Azimut, Italy's leading independent asset manager, posted
net inflows of 190 million euros in September.
($1 = 0.7414 euros)
