MILAN, March 5 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Wednesday it posted net inflows of 598 million euros ($822 million) in February.

The result brought total inflows since the start of the year to 1.3 billion euros, it said.

Total assets under management stood at 25.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7277 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)