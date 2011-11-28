* 2011 net profit consensus is "reasonable"
MILAN, Nov 28 - Italian asset manager Azimut
hopes its new cut-price fund investing in Italian bonds will
boost investor inflows in December, otherwise depressed by weak
markets, its top executive said on Monday.
The yield on Italian bonds of most maturities has risen to
over 7 percent after the country came to the fore of the euro
zone crisis. Bond yields around that level forced Greece,
Ireland and Portugal to seek international bailouts.
Azimut's fund, charging management fees 50 percent less than
normal, takes its cue from Monday's "BTP Day" initiative
launched by Italy's banks who are offering their customers a
commission-free day in which to buy BTP state bonds.
Domestic demand is crucial for Italy, as foreign investors
are estimated to have cut their share of Italy's 1.88 trillion
euro ($2.57 trillion) debt since the summer.
The country's ability to raise money faces a crucial test on
Tuesday when Rome auctions up to 8 billion euros of bonds.
Italy is a country of rich people but one where the state is
heavily indebted, Azimut Chairman and Chief Executive Pietro
Giuliani said, adding Azimut's financial advisers and customers
had called for investment in Italy.
"We are the first asset manager in Italy on this occasion of
the BTP Day to make a fund ... that only invests in state
bonds," he said at a news conference.
The Azimut Solidity fund will invest in all types of
Italian bonds, including inflation-linked BTPs and those in
foreign currencies, but mainly focus on short to medium-term
maturities, the fund's manager Guido Casella said.
"I can't say if the fund will reach 1 billion euros or some
hundreds of millions of euros," Giuliani said.
The launch of the fund will boost Azimut's December
investment inflows after a drop in November-to-date inflows of
around 70-80 million euros, from 146 million euros in October.
"In December with this product (new fund, inflows) will
certainly be positive," he said.
Giuliani said the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus for 2011
net profit of 80 million euros is "reasonable", but less than
his forecast earlier this year for around 100 million euros.
For the 2011 dividend, Giuliani said he will propose an
ordinary 0.10 euro per share payment plus a further special
dividend, reflecting an overall a pay-out in line with previous
years.
"The dividend depends on the profit. We will continue with a
positive cash flow... there is no reason to make a restricted
dividend," he told reporters.
At 1501 GMT, Azimut was up 3.7 percent. The STOXX Europe 600
financial services index was up 4.3 percent.
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, Nigel Tutt; Editing by Erica
Billingham)