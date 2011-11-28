* 2011 net profit consensus is "reasonable"

* 2011 dividend in line with previous years

* Shares up 3.7 pct, underperform sector (Adds quotes, releads on new BTP fund)

MILAN, Nov 28 - Italian asset manager Azimut hopes its new cut-price fund investing in Italian bonds will boost investor inflows in December, otherwise depressed by weak markets, its top executive said on Monday.

The yield on Italian bonds of most maturities has risen to over 7 percent after the country came to the fore of the euro zone crisis. Bond yields around that level forced Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek international bailouts.

Azimut's fund, charging management fees 50 percent less than normal, takes its cue from Monday's "BTP Day" initiative launched by Italy's banks who are offering their customers a commission-free day in which to buy BTP state bonds.

Domestic demand is crucial for Italy, as foreign investors are estimated to have cut their share of Italy's 1.88 trillion euro ($2.57 trillion) debt since the summer.

The country's ability to raise money faces a crucial test on Tuesday when Rome auctions up to 8 billion euros of bonds.

Italy is a country of rich people but one where the state is heavily indebted, Azimut Chairman and Chief Executive Pietro Giuliani said, adding Azimut's financial advisers and customers had called for investment in Italy.

"We are the first asset manager in Italy on this occasion of the BTP Day to make a fund ... that only invests in state bonds," he said at a news conference.

The Azimut Solidity fund will invest in all types of Italian bonds, including inflation-linked BTPs and those in foreign currencies, but mainly focus on short to medium-term maturities, the fund's manager Guido Casella said.

"I can't say if the fund will reach 1 billion euros or some hundreds of millions of euros," Giuliani said.

The launch of the fund will boost Azimut's December investment inflows after a drop in November-to-date inflows of around 70-80 million euros, from 146 million euros in October.

"In December with this product (new fund, inflows) will certainly be positive," he said.

Giuliani said the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus for 2011 net profit of 80 million euros is "reasonable", but less than his forecast earlier this year for around 100 million euros.

For the 2011 dividend, Giuliani said he will propose an ordinary 0.10 euro per share payment plus a further special dividend, reflecting an overall a pay-out in line with previous years.

"The dividend depends on the profit. We will continue with a positive cash flow... there is no reason to make a restricted dividend," he told reporters.

At 1501 GMT, Azimut was up 3.7 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 financial services index was up 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, Nigel Tutt; Editing by Erica Billingham)