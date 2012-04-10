Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
MILAN, April 10 Azimut, Italy's leading independent asset manager, said its net fund inflows in March rose to 308.1 million euros ($402.57 million) as equity, bond and other financial markets rose.
The group had 16 billion euros in assets under management and a total of 18 billion in assets under administration at the end of March. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose)
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.