BRIEF-PRIME2 lowers its stake in Silva Capital Group to 24.25 pct
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN Jan 17 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday it will raise its stake in Turkish Global Menkul Degerler to 10 percent from 5 percent to strengthen its joint venture with Global Yatirim Holding .
No price was given, but the Italian company said it would "take into account market valuation", according to a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini. Editing by Steve Scherer.)
BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.