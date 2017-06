MILAN Jan 15 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Tuesday it had net inflows of 180 million euros ($240 million) in December, bringing full-year inflows to nearly 1.6 billion euros.

In a statement Azimut, one of Italy's leading independent asset managers, said assets under management totaled 19.6 billion euros, up more than 18 percent from the end of 2011. ($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)