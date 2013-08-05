BRIEF-Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing
MILAN Aug 5 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Monday net inflows in July were 193 million euros ($256 million), bringing total inflows this year to 1.7 billion euros.
Shares in Azimut were up 1.5 percent at 17.3 euros at 1241 GMT. ($1 = 0.7528 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Says reaches agreement to buy 20.02 percent of its shares from 35 shareholders in exchange of the shares of Urbas Grupo Financiero SA
April 6 An insurance unit of Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it has sued Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co to avoid having to cover asbestos-related injury claims that Goodyear said nothing about for seven years.