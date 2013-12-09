Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
MILAN Dec 9 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Monday it posted net new inflows of 228 million euros ($312 million)in November, bringing its total inflows since the beginning of the year to 2.95 billion euros.
The November results "enables us to confirm the goal of 2013 consolidated net profit between 130 and 160 million euros," said Azimut's Chairman Pietro Giuliani in a statement. ($1 = 0.7308 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, cut total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink by 1 percent in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.