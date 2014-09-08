MILAN, Sept 8 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Monday net inflows were 262 million euros (339.3 million US dollar) in August, bringing net inflows since the beginning of the year above 4.1 billion euros.

Total assets under management stood at 25.7 billion euros, Azimut said.

(1 US dollar = 0.7722 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)