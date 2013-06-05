MILAN, June 5 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Wednesday it had net inflows into managed assets of 367 million euros ($479.73 million) in May, bringing total inflows in the first five month of this year above 1.4 billion euros.

Azimut, one of Italy's leading independent asset managers, said assets under management at the end of May stood at 19.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7650 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)