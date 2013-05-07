MILAN May 7 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Tuesday it had net inflows of 307 million euros ($401 million) in April, a jump of 75 percent from the previous month and building on a record result in 2012 despite an ongoing economic crisis at home.

In a statement Azimut said net inflows in the first four months had exceeded 1 billion euros, a record for the company.

This is "an extraordinary result compared to the entire 2012, record year for the group, enabling us to look with confidence to the upcoming months," Azimut chairman and CEO Pietro Giuliani said.

Azimut, one of Italy's leading independent asset managers, said assets under management at the end of April stood at 20.9 billion euros, up 7.2 percent from the end of 2012. ($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)