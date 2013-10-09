BRIEF-Amwal International Investment FY profit rises
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Oct 9 Italian asset manager Azimut saw total inflows in September of 190 million euros ($258.33 million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Azimut said inflows since the beginning of the year have now reached 2.1 billion euros. The company said it has 19.7 billion euros in assets under management. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EGM approves cash dividend of 5 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nN8rC9) Further company coverage: