MILAN Oct 9 Italian asset manager Azimut saw total inflows in September of 190 million euros ($258.33 million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Azimut said inflows since the beginning of the year have now reached 2.1 billion euros. The company said it has 19.7 billion euros in assets under management. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)