Nov 15 Italian money manager Azimut Holding SpA
will jointly manage its Islamic bonds fund with
Maybank Asset Management Group to cater to growing demand for
hard currency sukuk products, the two firms said on Tuesday.
The partnership will allow the fund to penetrate new markets
including Malaysia and Singapore, where Maybank Asset Management
already operates, the firms said in a joint statement.
Azimut, through its wholly-owned Turkish asset management
arm, launched its global sukuk fund in 2013 which has over $130
million in assets.
Maybank Asset Management launched a U.S. dollar-denominated
sukuk fund of its own in 2014.
Sukuk funds remain tiny compared to their conventional
fixed-income counterparts, but the sukuk market has widened in
recent years thanks to an increasing number of issuers and
investors.
Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain and Malaysia are among the
sovereigns that have issued dollar-denominated sukuk in the past
year.
