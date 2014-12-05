BRIEF-Aldar Properties launches mid-market homes on Reem Island
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
MILAN Dec 5 Italian asset manager Azimut posted net inflows of 302 million euros in November, while assets under management surpassed 30 billion euros for the first time ever, it said.
Azimut said in a statement on Friday that total net inflows since the beginning of the year reached 5.5 billion euros.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Monday, largely tracking regional shares and unnerved by the U.S. Treasury's decision to keep Taiwan on a monitoring list for its trade practices. The U.S. Treasury last week maintained that Taiwan's material current account surplus merited Taiwan to stay on its monitoring list, though it dropped a second criterion that Taiwan had met in October of one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets. "Treasury ur