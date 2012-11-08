Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
MILAN Nov 8 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday its net profit in the first nine months more than doubled on the previous year, driven by an increase in performance fees.
In a statement Azimut said its net profit in the period was 121.2 million euros.
Azimut, one of Italy's leading independent asset managers, said its assets under management at the end of September were 19.2 billion euros. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Antonella Ciancio)
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.