MILAN Nov 7 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday its nine-month net profit dropped 9 percent year-on year to 121 million euros ($164 million) in an unstable market.

Azimut's chief executive Pietro Giuliani said the group was confident for the rest of the year despite a "market context which is still quite volatile".

Total nine-month revenues rose to 327.9 million euros from 322.0 million euros, while in the third quarter net profit was 31.7 million euros, the company added in a statement. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)