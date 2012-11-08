Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
MILAN Nov 8 Italian asset manager Azimut said it sees its full-year 2012 net profit at between 135-140 million euros, assuming no further fees are collected after a strong nine-month result.
"Assuming no further variable fees for the rest of the year, net profit for full-year 2012 could still be in the region of 135-140 million euros," the company said in a slide presentation of its financial results.
It said it sees a potential increase of its 2013 dividend. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Danilo Masoni)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.