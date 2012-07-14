TARNOW, Poland, July 14 Shareholders of Poland's
state-controlled top chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow
approved on Saturday a giant share issue to merge with
state-owned rival Pulawy, setting up defences against
takeover bids from private competitors.
The issue will allow Tarnow to raise its share capital by up
to 75 percent in the next six months, watering down existing
shareholders.
Tarnow lauched a cash bid for 32 percent Pulawy on Friday,
adding that if the bid succeeded, it would offer its new shares
to the shareholders of Pulawy as part of a plan to merge the two
companies.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)