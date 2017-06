WARSZAWA, July 13 State-controlled Polish chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow has launched a takeover bid for rival Pulawy, offering 110 zlotys per share for 32 percent of Pulawy.

Poland's treasury ministry, which oversees state assets and controls both companies, said on Friday it supported Tarnow's bid and its eventual merger with Pulawy, whose shares closed at 103.80 zlotys. ($1 = 3.4268 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Dan Lalor)