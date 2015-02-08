JERUSALEM Feb 8 Real estate developer Azrieli
Group said on Sunday it raised 615 million shekels
($158 million) in a bond offering to institutional investors.
Azrieli, which has investments in Israel including several
shopping malls, said it aims to raise 700 million shekels and
will sell bonds to the public on Monday.
The 5.5 year bonds will pay interest of 0.65 percent, the
company said, noting that demand from Israel's largest
institutions reached 3.1 billion shekels.
It was Azrieli's first financing round since an initial
public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange five years ago.
"The highly successful completion of the institutional stage
attests to the capital market's faith in the company, and will
allow a further reduction of the financing costs," said Yuval
Bronstein, Azrieli's chief executive.
($1 = 3.89 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by William Hardy)