JERUSALEM, Sept 3 Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Thursday it received commitments of 992 million shekels ($252 million) from institutional investors as part of a planned bond offering.

The company, which built Israel's first shopping malls and Tel Aviv's Azrieli office and shopping complex, said it will hold a tender for the public in the coming days and expects to raise about 1 billion shekels.

In the institutional tender demand reached 1.5 billion shekels and the interest rate closed at 1.64 percent. The new series of 6.9 year bonds are linked to inflation and repayable from 2018 through 2027.

The bonds are rated "AA+" with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's Maalot - the Israeli unit of S&P. Proceeds will go to toward a reduction in financing costs, to refinancing its debts and other ongoing requirements, it said.

In February, Azrieli raised 623 million shekels in a public bond offering, short of a 700 million target.

($1 = 3.9321 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)