BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, July 7 (Reuters) -
* Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group raised 2.19 billion shekels ($564 million) in an offering of bonds to institutional investors and the general public.
* This completes bond offering initiated earlier this week.
* Annual interest rate for the bonds set at 1.34 percent. ($1 = 3.8843 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: