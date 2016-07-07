TEL AVIV, July 7 (Reuters) -

* Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group raised 2.19 billion shekels ($564 million) in an offering of bonds to institutional investors and the general public.

* This completes bond offering initiated earlier this week.

* Annual interest rate for the bonds set at 1.34 percent. ($1 = 3.8843 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)