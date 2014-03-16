TEL AVIV, March 16 Azrieli Group
Chairman David Azrieli is donating 5.7 percent of the real
estate development firm, a stake worth about 800 million shekels
($231.06 million), to the Azrieli Foundation.
This is part of Azrieli's commitment to transfer most of his
shares in Azrieli Group to charity, the company said on Sunday,
adding that this was one of the largest philanthropic donations
ever in Israel.
The Canadian businessman, who holds 74.8 million shares or
61.7 percent of Azrieli Group, is transferring 6.9 million
shares, which closed at 116.7 shekels each in Tel Aviv on
Thursday.
The Israeli market was closed on Sunday for the Jewish
holiday of Purim.
"I am a big believer in industry being tied to philanthropy
and to create a platform in which foundations will benefit for
years from assets that will generate capital for their
activities," Azrieli, who was born in Poland in 1922, said in a
statement.
The Azrieli Foundation is a Canadian-Israeli philanthropic
organisation established by Azrieli to support initiatives that
promote education and excellence in various fields, particularly
in Israel.
In the past 12 months the Azrieli family donated 50 million
shekels to a number of institutions in Israel, including several
universities.
Azrieli Group has numerous investments in Israel, including
several shopping malls. It also owns Granite HaCarmel, which
holds the Tambour paint company and Sonol, a distributor of
refined petroleum products.
($1 = 3.4623 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)