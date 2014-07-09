TEL AVIV, July 9 Israeli real estate developer
Azrieli Group said on Wednesday that Shlomo Holdings
Ltd called off a deal to buy Sonol Israel due to the sudden
death of Shlomo's chairman and controlling shareholder, Shlomo
Shmeltzer.
Last month Shlomo Holdings signed a memorandum of
understanding to buy Sonol for 450 million Israeli shekels ($131
million).
Sonol, which is fully owned by Azrieli subsidiary Granite
HaCarmel, distributes refined petroleum products and operates a
nationwide chain of service stations.
Azrieli has numerous other investments in Israel, including
several shopping malls. Its own controlling shareholder, David
Azrieli, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 92 in his home
north of Montreal.
Azrieli Group has recently signed memorandums of
understandings to sell a desalination plant for 430 million
shekels and paint maker Tambour to Singapore-based holding
company Kusto Group for 500 million shekels.
($1 = 3.4349 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)