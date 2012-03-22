TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli property developer
Azrieli Group made a net loss of 129 million shekels
($34 million) in the fourth quarter due to a higher tax
liability and a fall in the value of a bank stake, although core
operations posted higher income.
Azrieli, which is controlled by Canadian businessman David
Azrieli and has numerous investments in Israel including several
shopping malls, said on Thursday it had a net loss in the fourth
quarter compared with earlier.
The company attributed the loss, which compared with a
profit of 778 million shekels in the same period of 2010, to a
rise in tax liability in Israel as new regulations resulted in
an increase in deferred taxes of 601 million shekels.
The decline in the value of its 4.8 percent stake in Bank
Leumi also hurt its bottom line as the bank's share
price fell 8.5 percent during the quarter. The share price has
since gained 8 percent.
Net operating income, which reflects the group's core
business, rose 15 percent to 258 million shekels due to an
internal rise in rent, the acquisition of The Office Towers at
The Galleria in Houston and the opening of two malls in Israel.
The company said it would pay out a dividend of 240 million
shekels, similar to the amount paid out last year.
Azrieli also owns 60.7 percent of Granite Hacarmel
, which operates in the energy, paint and water
sectors. It owns the Sonol chain of petrol stations and Tambour,
Israel's leading paint brand.
($1 = 3.75 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)