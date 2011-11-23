Nigeria plans 133 bln naira treasury bill sale next week
LAGOS, June 14 Nigeria plans to sell 133.24 billion naira ($424 mln) worth of treasury bills at an auction next week, the central bank said on Wednesday.
TEL AVIV Nov 23 Standard & Poor's Maalot on Wednesday raised its rating for Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group to "AA" from "AA-", citing expectations of an expansion in its portfolio while maintaining a strong financial position.
The Israeli unit of S&P also changed its outlook to "stable" from "positive".
"During the year the company expanded and strengthened its core operations by using the funds from its initial public offering in 2010," Maalot said. "We believe the expansion will continue in the short-to-medium term while maintaining moderate financial policies."
Azrieli, controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli, has investments in Israel including several shopping malls. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
COLOMBO, June 14 Sri Lankan shares on Wednesday bounced from their five-week closing low hit in the previous session, led by gains in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and with foreign investors buying into the island nation's risky assets.