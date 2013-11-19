UPDATE 1-Rand tumbles after S&P downgrades South Africa to "junk"
* Gold shares lead stocks higher (Adds latest prices, analyst comments)
TEL AVIV Nov 19 Real estate developer Azrieli Group on Tuesday posted flat third-quarter net profit as same-property net operating income remained stable.
Azrieli, which is controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli and has numerous investments in Israel including several shopping malls, had net profit of 193 million shekels ($55 million) excluding a one-time tax expense of 138 million shekels, compared with 194 million a year earlier.
Net operating income, which reflects the group's core business, edged up 1 percent to 277 million shekels.
"Alongside the development activity, we have performed in this quarter moves that will lead to a reduction in the group's financing costs," Chief Executive Yuval Bronstein said.
The company's 4.8 percent stake in Leumi, Israel's second-biggest bank, increased in value by 53 million shekels after taxes due to an 8 percent rise in the share price.
Azrieli also owns Granite Hacarmel, which operates in the energy, paint and water sectors. ($1 = 3.52 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Gold shares lead stocks higher (Adds latest prices, analyst comments)
* Files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oC6oPq) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Grupo ASSA, S.A.'s (Grupo ASSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS Grupo ASSA's IDRs reflect mainly the credit profile of its main subsidiary, ASSA Tenedora. ASSA Tenedora is the largest contributor to Grupo ASSA's net income and is the largest source of its cash dividend