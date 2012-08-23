* Q2 profit 191 mln shekels vs 383 mln
* Rise in fair value of income producing properties narrows
JERUSALEM Aug 23 Israeli property developer
Azrieli Group reported a drop in quarterly profit,
weighed down by smaller gains from income producing properties.
Azrieli, controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli,
posted second-quarter profit of 191 million shekels ($50
million), compared with 383 million a year earlier.
It recorded an increase in the fair value of income
producing properties of 99 million shekels, versus 339 million
in the April-June period in 2011.
Including a 20 percent decline in shares of Leumi,
one of Israel's largest banks in which Azrieli holds a 4.8
percent stake, the group earned 89 million shekels in the second
quarter.
Azrieli said on Thursday its bottom line was helped by a 13
percent rise in net operating income and a decrease in financing
expenses.
NOI, which reflects the company's core business, increased
to 269 million shekels from 239 million, boosted by a rise in
rent, the opening of new malls in Israel and the acquisition of
properties in Texas.
Azrieli, which has numerous investments in Israel including
several shopping malls, invested 560 million shekels in
acquiring new properties and developing existing ones in the
second quarter, it said.
Azrieli also owns 60.6 percent of Granite Hacarmel
, which operates in the energy, paint and water
sectors. Last week, it said it intends to buy the remaining
shares in Granite.
It owns the Sonol chain of petrol stations and Tambour,
Israel's leading paint brand.
($1 = 4.00 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)