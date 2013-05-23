TEL AVIV May 23 Real estate developer Azrieli
Group posted slightly higher net profit in the first
quarter, boosted by an increase in rent and high occupancy rates
at its properties in Israel.
Azrieli, which is controlled by Canadian businessman David
Azrieli and has an investment portfolio in Israel that includes
several shopping malls, said on Thursday it had net profit of
185 million shekels ($50 million) in the quarter compared with
184 million a year earlier.
The 2013 quarterly profit was impacted by a one-time expense
of 12 million shekels related to the acquisition of a property
in Tel Aviv.
Net operating income, which reflects the group's core
business, rose 3 percent to 277 million shekels mainly due to an
increase in rent.
Azrieli's 4.8 percent stake in Bank Leumi
increased in value in the quarter by 8 million shekels net of
taxes.
"These results, alongside the significant scope of
investments and development, reflect the group's growth
strategy, which focuses on the improvement of existing
properties, initiation, construction and development of new
income-producing properties and the seizing of business
opportunities," said Yuval Bronstein, Azrieli's chief executive.
Azrieli also owns Granite Hacarmel, which operates in the
energy, paint and water sectors.
($1 = 3.71 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)