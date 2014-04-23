CAMPINAS, Brazil, April 23 Brazil's
third-biggest airline, Azul Linhas Aereas, announced plans on
Wednesday for a fleet expansion that includes an order for five
wide-body aircraft from European planemaker Airbus to
start international service to the United States.
Azul said it had placed an order for five Airbus A350-900
jets with deliveries starting in early 2017, which at current
list prices is worth about $1.48 billion. It also plans to lease
six Airbus A330-200s by early 2015, which is when it will start
flights to the United States.
The Airbus order, first reported late on Tuesday by Reuters,
was another blow to U.S. rival Boeing Co delivered by
Brazil, Latin America's biggest market. Boeing also lost out on
a coveted Brazilian fighter jet contract in December.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher
in Paris; Writing by Todd Benson; Editing by Peter Galloway)