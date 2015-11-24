UPDATE 2-Fullshare jumps 17 pct after it dismisses short-seller claims
* Short-seller Dan David also says co's accounts are suspect (Adds details of new short-seller in par 7, updates stock price)
BEIJING Nov 24 China's HNA Group is to acquire a 23.7 percent stake in Azul Brazilian Airlines for $450 million, according to a statement posted on the Chinese company's website.
The deal will allow HNA Group to become the single largest shareholder of Azul, Brazil's third largest airline, with the aim of benefiting from substantial passenger traffic between China and Brazil. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* Short-seller Dan David also says co's accounts are suspect (Adds details of new short-seller in par 7, updates stock price)
HONG KONG, May 4 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted a 31 percent rise in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter as wealthy Chinese gamblers flocked back into the world's biggest gambling hub.