SAO PAULO Dec 1 Azul SA, Brazil's third-biggest
airline, revived plans for an initial public offering in Sao
Paulo and New York as it prepared to add the first of 75 Airbus
jets and to begin flights to the United States.
Azul plans to list preferred shares on the Level 2 chapter
of the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, and American depositary shares
on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
The preliminary prospectus did not give clear guidance on
the size or timing of the offering.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters capital markets publication, reported
earlier this year that Azul had revived plans for an IPO worth
around $1 billion.
The airline's IPO will be a return to the market for David
Neeleman, who founded JetBlue Airways Corp and left
that airline in 2008 to launch the Brazilian carrier, his fourth
airline startup.
Since then, he has grown Azul from a niche regional carrier
to a credible challenger to Brazil's dominant duo, Gol Linhas
Aereas SA and the TAM division of Chile's Latam
Airlines Group SA.
Neeleman, Azul's chairman and chief executive officer, owns
67 percent of voting shares and 4.58 percent of outstanding
preferred shares. He and other shareholders may also sell an
unspecified portion of their stakes in the airline as part of
the offering.
Press representatives for Azul declined to comment on the
IPO.
The announcement comes on the heels of an order for 35
A320neo narrow-body aircraft from Europe's Airbus and a
leasing agreement for 28 more jets of the same model.
In April, Azul announced plans to start flights to southern
Florida early next year, followed by flights to New York, using
a dozen leased wide-body jets, first A330-200 and then A350-900
aircraft.
The new fleet plans came as a blow to Brazilian planemaker
Embraer SA. Azul is the sole domestic operator of
Embraer regional jets, seating up to 130 passengers, but a
stalled regional aviation plan in Brazil's Congress left the
airline without incentives to add more Embraer jets.
Embraer shares fell 5 percent in Sao Paulo trading, and were
on track for their worst one-day drop in a year.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)